JSF Financial LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock remained flat at $$6.12 during midday trading on Monday. 570,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,292,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

