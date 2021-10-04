Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report $197.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $793.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,408 shares of company stock worth $1,999,854. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kadant by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant stock opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.