Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.76

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

