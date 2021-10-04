Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 384.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,866,000 after buying an additional 367,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $276.96 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

