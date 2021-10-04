KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $419,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KBR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

