KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $93,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Cerner by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cerner by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,904,000 after acquiring an additional 156,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

