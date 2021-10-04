KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

OXY opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

