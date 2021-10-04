KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 710,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

