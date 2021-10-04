KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in ServiceNow by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

ServiceNow stock opened at $632.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

