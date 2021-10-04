KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

