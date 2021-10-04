KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

JBL opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,421,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.