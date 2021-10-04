KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

NYSE SQ opened at $239.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

