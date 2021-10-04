KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.