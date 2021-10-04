Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

