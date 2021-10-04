Kepos Capital LP Buys 2,720 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 137.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

