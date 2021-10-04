Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 74,507 Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Zanite Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

