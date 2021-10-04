Kepos Capital LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,902,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

