Kepos Capital LP Purchases 713 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $109,228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 143,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.58 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.47. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

