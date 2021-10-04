Kepos Capital LP Takes $431,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,444,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

