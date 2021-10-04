Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.35. 88,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.