Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

