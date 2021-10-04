Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $187,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.56 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

