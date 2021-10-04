Keybank National Association OH Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $234.02 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average is $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.