Keybank National Association OH Has $904,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $71.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

