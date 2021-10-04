Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $67.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

