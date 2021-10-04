Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,107 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

