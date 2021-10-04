Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,049 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,975,000 after buying an additional 439,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,958,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mattel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

