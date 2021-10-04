Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 157,238 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

