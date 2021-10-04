Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $159,847.36 and $456.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.39 or 0.08758415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00290973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00114218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

