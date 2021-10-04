Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

