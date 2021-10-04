Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

LNDC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

