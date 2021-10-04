Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LSDAF remained flat at $$144.79 during midday trading on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $151.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.