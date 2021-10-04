Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,223 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $103,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

