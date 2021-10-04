Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 251,693 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,693 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $246,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.16. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.