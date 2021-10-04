Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $93.67 Million Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $93,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAF opened at $20.94 on Monday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.