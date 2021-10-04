Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $125.70 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,683,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,697,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LiveRamp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.99 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

