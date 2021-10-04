Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Parker-Hannifin worth $140,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after buying an additional 310,938 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $291.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $196.98 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

