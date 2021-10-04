Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 708,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.