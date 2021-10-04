Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 100,044 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Suncor Energy worth $112,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after acquiring an additional 334,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

