Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.02. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 2,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.