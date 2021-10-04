LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Financial Analysis

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and LCI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 72.93 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.04 LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.24 $158.44 million $6.49 21.15

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Romeo Power and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 LCI Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 108.50%. LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $168.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% LCI Industries 6.99% 27.86% 10.73%

Summary

LCI Industries beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

