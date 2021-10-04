Legal & General Group Plc Has $106.91 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $106,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

NYSE PHM opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

