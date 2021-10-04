Legal & General Group Plc Has $112.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,409,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $112,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

