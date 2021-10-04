Legal & General Group Plc Has $114.94 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Carvana worth $114,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $302.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,434 shares of company stock valued at $323,102,374 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

