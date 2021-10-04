Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.33% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $123,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,405 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

