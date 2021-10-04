Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in September

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of LNVGY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.25. 74,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

