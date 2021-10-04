LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.47

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 7542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

