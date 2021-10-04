LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.47

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 7542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $993.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 267,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $13,166,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

