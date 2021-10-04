Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $359.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

