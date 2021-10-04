Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

